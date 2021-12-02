A Look at the Best Holiday Decor You Can Buy at Aldi This Year

Ah, the month of December: that magical time when Christmas lights are carefully hung from homes and the front yard sprinkled with twinkling holiday lawn decor. And inside? Garland hangs from fireside mantles; front doors are donned with festive doormats; and, of course, Christmas trees are pristinely dotted with multicolored ornaments.

For many, the decorating process is complete; but for the rest of us (us included), the fun’s only begun. And one of our favorite places to purchase holly, jolly, affordable holiday decor is ALDI.

It’s here at ALDI that you’ll find everything from lit-up gnomes, oversized porch signs, festive accent rugs, chic holiday succulents, festive bowl candles and much more.

“From gifts for your list to holiday decor and delicious recipes, ALDI has what you need to make this holiday season special,” ALDI writes on their website — and they’re not wrong. Just check out these nostalgic, lit-up gnomes.

“These were much bigger than I expected them to be,” writes Aldi Favorite Finds on Instagram of ALDI’s new gnomes. Priced at $19.99 each, choose from four different gnomes: one with a wreath around its beard, two holding a mini nostalgic tree but donning different Santa hats, and one wearing the tree on its head.

Also new to ALDI are their 72-inch Christmas porch signs, all three designs priced at just $19.99 each. You’ll also find 47-inch signs for $12.99 each.

You can’t have too many succulents, so why not also pick up a few of ALDI’s chic Holly Jolly Succulents while you’re at it? They’re just $3.99 each and are available in three different designs.

Last but not least are ALDI’s Festive Bowl Candles. For $5.99 each, the candles come in three different scents and designs, including “Reindeer Treats,” “Don’t Get Your Tinsel in a Tangle,” and “Milk & Cookies.”

For more holiday decor, check out ALDI’s website.

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: