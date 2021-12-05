Cyber Monday Might Be Over But There Are Still Plenty of Beauty Deals at Nordstrom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you missed out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, don’t fret. You can still take advantage of discounts on coveted celebrity-approved skincare tools, a cult-favorite brow pencil and luxury make-up products. Whether you’re shopping for someone on your holiday gift list or looking for a little gift for yourself, Nordstrom has plenty of deals left on their site to take advantage of. But because shipping delays are looming, it’s best if you buy your gifts in the next few days if you want them to arrive on time for December 25.

Now we’re just deciding which of these products will be for us and which ones we’re willing to part with for someone else’s gift. Check out some of our top picks from Nordstrom’s sale below.

NuFace mini Facial Toning Device — $177.65, originally $209

NuFace mini Facial Toning Device NuFACE.

This natural, anti-aging tool is beloved by a plethora of celebrities like Bella Hadid, Jennifer Aniston, and Miranda Kerr, to name a few. This toning tool is perfect for providing an at-home facial lift, and the best gift for anyone in your family who especially loves makeup tools right now.

NuFace mini Facial Toning Device $177.65

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil — $19.55, originally $23

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil Anastasia Beverly Hills.

To achieve perfect eyebrows, you have to find your perfect brow products, and the ever-so-iconic Anastasia Beverly Hills pencil is great to try out. From its easy-to-use pencil shape to pigmented color, there’s a reason it’s grown its cult status.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil $19.55

MAC Cosmetics Sating Lipstick in Twig — $16.15, originally $19

MAC Cosmetics Sating Lipstick in Twig MAC.

Remember when MAC Cosmetics was all the rage in high school? Well, it’s coming back with a bang and we can’t get over this beautiful, opaque coral lipstick.

MAC Cosmetics Sating Lipstick in Twig $16.15

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Concealer Pen — $32.30, originally $38

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Concealer Pen YSL.

Meghan Markle’s favorite, luxurious concealer, is not only back in stock but also on sale. This brightening concealer both smoothes and shines the skin — making it look as luminous as ever.

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Concealer Pen $32.30

