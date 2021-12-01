BTS Just Launched This Luxurious, Gummy Bear-Flavored Lip Mask With AmorePacific & It’s Going to Sell Out So Fast

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We can’t get enough of masks this season. Whether it be a face mask or a lip mask, it’s instantly going in our shopping carts. However, some are crazy expensive and some have that chemical smell. But every once in a while, our favorite brands release our next holy grail and we daydream about everything about it. This time, not only did one of our favorite brands release a deliciously flavored mask, but it’s also a collaboration with this singing sensation.

Laneige and AmorePacific just released the must-have of the season, with an explosive collaboration with the international sensation K-Pop sensation, BTS: the BTS X AMOREPACIFIC Lip Sleeping Mask.

Image: LANEIGE BTS X AMOREPACIFIC. LANEIGE.

This limited-edition lip mask is not only from BTS, but it’s their most popular flavor: Gummy Bear. Perfect for any skin type, this new release is as hydrating as it gets. With Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, this mask will help lock in moisture and soothe any part of your lips.

Free of parabens, formaldehyde, and with less than one percent synthetic fragrance, it’s the perfect gift for any of your friends that shop all-natural. Per the brand, they recommend applying a generous amount to leave on overnight. And in the morning, wipe away for the most supple lips you’ve ever had.

Gummy bear flavored, BTS designed, and less than $25? What more could you want with this amazing stocking stuffer?

