When you think of The Home Depot, you probably think of it as your go-to for supplies like lumber or tools, but it turns out that the beloved home improvement retailer is secretly overflowing with an extensive assortment of holiday items that are sure to transform your home into a winter wonderland instantly. And all without breaking the bank. Whether you’re shopping for the Ina Garten fan, the person who’s always cold, or you’re just trying spruce up your space for the holidays, The Home Depot is your one-stop shop for all things holiday. Let’s face it: the holidays are stressful, but they don’t have to be if you know where to get your shopping done all in one place.

Ever thought you could snag some seriously adorable matching family PJs at The Home Depot? Yep, you totally can, and we’re adding them to our carts ASAP. Or how about trendy and high-quality cookware that would make an excellent holiday gift? Yes, you can get that too! In fact, while you’re at it, why not grab some festive holiday decor from The Home Depot’s extensive decor section to dress up your home just in time for the holiday season?

To prove just how many unexpected chic items you can grab at The Home Depot, we decided to put together a list of the best items to shop at the home improvement store this holiday season. Ahead, check out our favorite finds that we’re buying for our homes and for everyone on our holiday list this year (and for ourselves too).

Le Creuset Dupe

Image: Tramontina.

A Le Creuset Dutch oven can easily run you over $300, but The Home Depot is somehow selling this surprisingly affordable dupe for just $80. So you know what that means: We’re snagging one for mom, grandma, and yes, ourselves! It comes in a rainbow of gorgeous colors that’ll look pretty sitting atop your stove.

Family PJs

Image: TheCompany Store.

These cuddly matching family PJs come in three festive patterns and you can even get a pair for your pup too, obviously. How cute will your fam look in these cozy pajamas for your annual Christmas photo under the tree?

Pinecone Tree

Image: Alpine Corporation.

Place this chic accessory on your mantel or use it as the centerpiece on your holiday table to wow your guests. It’s the perfect winter adornment if you don’t want to go into the cheesy Christmas décor territory.

Cozy Blanket

Image: Home Decorators Collection.

A cozy sherpa blanket is always a foolproof gift for friends, family, and acquaintances alike. This winter-ready Buffalo check pattern is fitting for the holidays, but it comes in four other cute patterns if you’d prefer something non-seasonal. We simply can’t resist.

For the Crafter

Image: Cricut.

It can feel nearly impossible to get a creative gift for the professional DIYer in your life, but there’s a good chance they don’t have this nifty mini Cricut heat transfer tool. The ceramic-coated heat plate offers even heat distribution for a flawless application. Use it on shoes, denim jackets, hats and more.

Artificial Tree

Image: Home Accents Holiday.

If you don’t want to deal with the upkeep of a real tree, an artificial version is the perfect alternative that can even end up saving you money in the long run. We love this option because it’s pre-lit so you won’t have to untangle strands of lights when you put it up every year—because you’ve got a laundry list of other holiday tasks to cross off your list (and check twice).

Luggage Set

Image: Champs.

Treat the jetsetter in your life to some new durable luggage that’ll withstand all their world travels. This sleek set comes with three pieces so you always have the perfect size luggage for every trip. They’re super lightweight, feature a lockable handle, and have easy-glide spinner wheels that’ll make travel a breeze.

Kitchen Storage

Image: StyleWell.

Just about everyone will love a gift that helps them get (and stay) more organized. These chic storage canisters are perfect for pasta, cereal or baking supplies. The set includes four canisters with bamboo lids that’ll take tidying up to chic new heights. It’s the ultimate present for the Marie Kondo-obsessed person in your life.

You can shop more must-have holiday finds on The Home Depot’s website.

