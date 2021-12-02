Olaplex Just Dropped an Exclusive Value Bundle & It’s At The Top of Our Wish List

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you spend hours getting your hair to look just right or wrap it up in a bun and go, you have to admit that hair care is essential. While a lot of hair care is not one size fits all, it’s good to treat your hair whenever you feel you need a pick-me-up. If your hair has been feeling dry or you’ve been struggling with breakage, we’ve got a gift you’re going to want to add to your shower shelf.

As a holiday gift, QVC just unveiled an exclusive, limited-edition kit from this celebrity- and TikTok-adored brand, and it’s something out of our deepest haircare fantasies. The Olaplex 4-Piece Complete Treat and Protect Kit just dropped, and it has literally everything someone could want to up the ante for their hair.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Olaplex. Olaplex.

The Olaplex 4-Piece Complete Treat and Protect bundle comes with everything you need to achieve your Disney-princess-like hair: Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment, Bond Smoother, Hair Perfector, and Bonding Oil.

Olaplex 4-Piece Complete Treat and Protect Kit $79.99 Buy now Sign Up

The Intensive Bond-Building Hair Treatment primes your hair for styling, while the Hair Perfector is a treatment that helps improve the look and feel of your hair. The Bond Smoother is a leave-in, hydrating treatment and the Bonding Oil is a highly concentrated formula that helps hydrate.

Both celebrity hairstylists and A-listers alike can’t get enough of Olaplex. Stars like Kylie Jenner, Rita Ora, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Emma Stone and Drew Barrymore have talked about how much they love Olaplex — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

So this holiday season, treat yourself with something that can only be described as the pinnacle of hair care luxury.

Before you go, check out these stocking stuffer ideas for absolutely everyone on your list:

