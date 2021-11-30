Attention Coffee Drinkers — The New Ember Mug Model Is Already on Sale for Cyber Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Right when the temperatures drop, a few things are bound to happen. The winter coats come out of the back of the closet, you stay in a bit more, and all you want to sip on is hot beverages. However, if you’re a slow drinker, that warm cup of cocoa can turn into a cold drink at what seems like the drop of the hat.

Say goodbye to those days thanks to the new version of the top-rated self-warming mug. The Ember Mug just got a redo, and it’s just what you need to get that pep in your step every morning. You won’t have to drink cold coffee again — we promise.

The Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 is the innovative gift to treat your coffee-obsessed friend — or even yourself.

With a battery life of up to 80 minutes, your drink will easily stay warm throughout the morning — and 80 minutes is the shortest amount. If it stays on the coaster, it can stay warm literally all day.

And customers everywhere can’t stop talking about the new self-warming mug. One Best Buy reviewer said, “I love how it gets my coffee to the perfect temperature, how it stays that temperature throughout drinking it. I also love that it changes colors… Highly recommend this cup. Never going back to my normal ones again.”

