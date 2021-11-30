Naomi Campbell Starts Her Daily Skincare Routine With This Luxurious & Affordable Toner

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Skincare has come a long way since the days we haphazardly used hairspray as setting spray. Now, we’ve grown up and use eight-step skincare routines. From face serums to gentle moisturizers that TikTok told us about, we got skincare under control — but that doesn’t mean we can’t treat ourselves now and then to something new.

It’s always a fun experience treating yourself to a new skincare product — especially when it’s supermodel approved. When people think of supermodels, it’s hard not to think about their perfect skin. And if we get a glimpse into the routine, we can’t help but daydream about the products.

This time, we’re obsessing over Naomi Cambell’s favorite toner, the La Roche-Posay Serozinc Toner for Oily Skin with Zinc.

La Roche-Posay.

Back in 2020, supermodel Cambell showed her full skincare and beauty routine for Vogue. And while we’re in love with all the products, we’re especially daydreaming about one: the La Roche-Posay Serozinc Toner for Oily Skin with Zinc.

La Roche-Posay Serozinc Toner for Oily Skin with Zinc $14.99

She said in the video, “First, I always use zinc.” Now you may ask yourself, “why zinc?” Well, she doesn’t go super in-depth on why, but we can infer. Per Byrdie, zinc is an amazing ingredient to lower inflammation, decrease signs of aging and sun damage, erase acne, and more — basically everything you could need in one ingredient.

This luxurious toner works for oily and sensitive skin types with no problem, especially since it’s incredibly gentle to use every day.

Now, this isn’t your typical toner because it’s actually a spray. Per the brand, all you have to do is spray a couple of spritzes onto your skin and let it sit for a few minutes.

