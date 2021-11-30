This Best-Selling Mask-Proof Lip Tint Is a Holiday Must-Have — & It’s On Rare Sale On Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Thanksgiving is over, which means the holiday season is officially in full swing. We know that you’ve been making your lists, checking them twice, wrapping those presents, and determining what might be the best stocking stuffers for the ones you love. But now, we’d like you to treat yourself to a little bit of holiday cheer with one particular beauty product. Peripera’s Ink the Velvet Lip Tint is perfect for the season, and though this item is hardly ever on sale, we finally found it for the perfect price on Amazon — and it’s currently 18% off.

This lip tint will give you a fabulous bold look that will last practically all day long. The velvety liquid glides on your lips for a smooth finish, and the breakthrough formula ensures that you won’t have to worry about smudges, re-application, or even staining your mask. So, when you’re on-the-go this season visiting friends and family, you can rest assured that your lips will still look and feel like you just applied Peripera’s Ink the Velvet Lip Tint.

Image: Peripera Peripera.

As always, though, there is so much more to this product than just long-lasting wear and a smooth finish. This lip tint will ensure that your lips never feel clumpy or sticky after a day of wear. Peripera is a brand that’s also very thoughtful about what they put in their formula and how they test it out. The lip tint you buy is totally gluten-free, paraben-free, and cruelty-free. This holiday season, we want you to feel good about treating yourself. So, don’t wait — get your Peripera’s Ink the Velvet Lip Tint today.

Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint $9.90 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out these stocking stuffer ideas for absolutely everyone on your list:

