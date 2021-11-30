TikTok Has Been Obsessing Over This Award-Winning Lash Serum & We Understand Why

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Recently, TikTok has been our primary source of everything cool — heck, it’s how we found out that center parts are coming back. From life hacks to the best skin care products, TikTok has yet to let us down. And with this new product, we think TikTok will continue its good streak.

Serums are our best friends. Whether it be skin serums or hair serums, we can’t get enough. And now, TikTok just showed us the go-to lash serum for fuller, thicker lashes — and it’s a lot for affordable than we thought it’d be. If you want to be let in on the go-to lash serum, it’s the Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum.

Image: Grande Cosmetics. Grande Cosmetics.

The Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum has had customers racing to get it in their shopping carts — and for good reason. It won the Harper’s BAZAAR Anti-Aging Award and the Cosmo Beauty Award.

This award-winning lash serum has been all over TikTok, with one user named @xintli showed the results after she used it — and it was jaw-dropping-ly amazing. Made with a blend of vitamins and amino acids, this serum helps make your lashes look naturally longer and thicker after 4-6 weeks.

Something to keep in mind is that this serum is highly accessible — they’re suitable for contacts, and if you’re rocking lash extensions.

The brand recommends using it once a day and applying it the same that you would with eyeliner. Allow up to two minutes for it to dry and you’re ready to take on the day.

