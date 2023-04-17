Shoppers in Their 50s Are “In Shock” Over This Cult-Fave Serum That Returns Lashes To Their “Former Length & Thickness”

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Recently, TikTok has been our primary source of everything cool — heck, it’s how we found out that center parts even made a comeback. From life hacks to the best skin care products, TikTok has yet to let us down. And with this new product, we think TikTok will continue its good streak. Serums have quickly become our best friends. Whether it be skin serums or hair serums, we can’t get enough. And now, TikTok introduced us to the go-to lash serum for fuller, thicker lashes — and it’s a lot for affordable than we thought it’d be. If you want to be let in on the go-to lash serum, it’s the cult-favorite Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum.

Not only is TikTok going gaga over it, but even Brooke Shields adores it. The veteran actress previously told Vogue: “I used that Grande Lash MD serum thing, and it really works. It’s helped them grow back.” So this miracle-like serum has gotten even better because it’s on sale now at Sephora for select shoppers.

During Sephora’s Savings Event, Rouge members can take 20 percent off this Grande Cosmetics serum today with the code SAVENOW. Not a member though? No worries, sign up for free here to be a Beauty Insider. This membership offers 10 percent off on so many beauty faves starting tomorrow, April 18th. But if you don’t want to wait, then snag this lash-enhancing product now.

The Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum has had customers racing to get it in their shopping carts — and for good reason. It won the Harper’s BAZAAR Anti-Aging Award and the Cosmo Beauty Award. Related story Bethenny Frankel Adores This $14 Tinted Serum That Mature Shoppers Call ‘Better Than Any $50 Foundation’

This award-winning lash serum has been all over TikTok, with one user named @xintli showing the results after she used it — and it was jaw-droppingly amazing. Made with a blend of vitamins and amino acids, this serum helps make your lashes look naturally longer and thicker after 4-6 weeks.

Something to keep in mind is that this serum is highly accessible — they’re suitable for contacts and if you’re rocking lash extensions. The brand recommends using it once a day and applying it the same that you would with eyeliner. Allow up to two minutes for it to dry, and you’re ready to take on the day.

With nearly 36,000 reviews at 4.3 stars, people adore this award-winning serum. One shopper called it “life-changing,” saying, “After a bad bought of lash extensions, I was left with extremely small, broken lashes…I notice a fuller lash line and longer lashes… 10/10 recommend. Only downfall is you may need to pluck some lashes if they are growing too close to your inner corner!!”

While another wrote, “I recently turned 50 and noticed my lashes have gotten shorter and sparser in the past few years. This serum helped return them to their former length and thickness without looking exaggerated.”

