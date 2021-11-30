Snag January Jones’s Versatile Cleanser That She Uses for Her Skincare Regimen While It’s On Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Face cleansers are not one size fits all, especially for those with unique, combination skin. One cleanser is too harsh, one’s too drying, and then you’re on the hunt again for another gentler, cleanser. When the makeup and skincare sales come knocking, we can’t help but peek our heads into the aisles for our next holy grail. And this time, a certain TV star may have helped us find the next best cleanser.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, per People, Mad Men starlet January Jones shared a #shelfie, showing off her skincare routine — and we found one product very interesting. According to the Skincare Edit, Jones only washes her face at night and when she does, she treats herself to her favorite cleaner: the iS Clinical Cleansing Complex.

The iS Clinical Cleansing Complex is unbelievably gentle, so much so that anyone of any age can use it if they’re in desperate need of a face wash.

This natural face cleanser has some seriously sought-after ingredients like white willow bark for exfoliating and tightening, chamomile to heal any damage, and more antioxidants for optimal rejuvenation. Not only does it help clean up your skin, but it can also help remove makeup and shaving — perfect for the entire household.

The brand recommends moistening your face, neck, and clavicle before applying. Then apply a small amount and rinse thoroughly.

You can save 30% off of this product when you use code BLACK at checkout, but this deals ends November 29.

