Ulta’s Cyber Monday Sale Features Our Favorite Products From The Ordinary & Most Of Them Are Less Than $10

The best time of the year is here — and we don’t mean Christmas this time. But it’s pretty darn close. Every year, Ulta treats us to its iconic Beauty Blitz sale. This post-Black Friday sale technically began over the weekend and continues through November 30. This time around, they’re selling this iconic brand at a discount of the normal price.

Chances are, you’ve probably heard of The Ordinary. Whether it be from your favorite beauty TikToker or rave reviews from a friend, many people have dubbed The Ordinary the gateway to skincare. This brand is already pretty affordable to begin with, because most of the products are under $20, but they’re on rare sale for Ulta’s Cyber Monday sale.

Check out some of our top picks from today’s Beauty Blitz sale.

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 — $5.23, originally $6.80

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 The Ordinary.

This lightweight water-based serum is a cult favorite for good reason, especially because it can work with any type of skin for optimal hydration. Both fragrance-free and vegan, this affordable serum could work for anyone on your holiday gift list.

The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution — $5.54, originally $7.20

The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution The Ordinary.

This internet-famous peeling solution both exfoliates and assists with its anti-aging properties. Made with glycolic acid, hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, and black carrot, it’s basically a serum to address all of your skin tone needs.

The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution — $6.69, originally $8.70

The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution The Ordinary.

Toning is one of the key parts of a great skincare routine, and you can’t go wrong with this exfoliating toner. Both offering skin radiance and anti-aging properties, this toner is at the top of so many people’s makeup wishlists.

