Upgrade Your Old TV With Amazon’s Fire TV Stick & Alexa Remote For 50% Off

Thanksgiving has come and gone, and for a lot of us, that means we just spent time with our families. That also means that a lot of us spent way too much time trying to help our loved ones figure out how to stream their favorite shows, or trying to stay up late to watch Succession after everyone else was in bed, only to realize that our in-laws’ 2016 “smart” tv isn’t so smart anymore. This is all theoretical, of course…The good news is that upgrading your TV is easy and, thanks to Cyber Monday, affordable. You don’t have to buy a whole new TV. Just an Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, which is a whopping 50 percent off on Cyber Monday.

Courtesy of Amazon

As long as you have Wi-Fi and your TV has an HDMI port, you can use the Amazon Fire TV Stick. It plugs into the back of your TV, and once it’s connected, you can watch movies and television shows on all of your favorite apps. You can also listen to music on apps like Spotify and Pandora.

The best part, though, is the Alexa Voice Remote. If you’ve ever sat through the agony of watching someone else tap in their email and password into an app so you can watch something, and then slowly type out the title of the show with the remote, then you know life is simply too short to deal with that sort of thing on a regular basis, for everyone involved. The Alexa Voice Remote makes it as easy as saying “Insecure Season 5,” and the show will pop up on your TV.

The bundle can make a huge difference in how you experience entertainment, and it’s so affordable with the Cyber Monday deal that you might as well get one for yourself and one as a gift. Whether you’re looking forward to binge-watching old episodes of The Golden Girls or want to keep up on all of the dual release movies that are coming out soon, an Amazon Fire TV Stick is the answer.

