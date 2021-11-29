7 Plus-Size Clothing Brands Offering Up to 90% Off for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re plus sized, then you know that shopping for clothes you actually like can be both a total pain, and expensive. Luckily, this Cyber Monday, it doesn’t have to be either. We scoured the web for the best plus size fashion Cyber Monday sales, and we actually found a lot of great deals, and in styles going up to size 40. Whether you’re shopping for a winter parka that will actually keep you warm, a new pair of high-quality jeans, or the perfect New Year’s Eve dress, these retailers are offering something for everyone, all at big Cyber Monday discounts.

Universal Standard – Up to 64% Off on Cyber Monday

Universal Standard‘s Cyber Monday sale has a lot of great deals, but the best is their denim. Several styles of their skinny jeans, which are available up to a size 40, are on sale for just $35, or 64 percent off, and they have deals on straight leg jeans too. Feeling festive? You can even buy an entire holiday outfit for up to 20 percent off during Cyber Monday.

Anthropologie Plus – 30% off select styles, and up to 50% off sale items

If you’re looking for a fun holiday outfit to wear to parties in the coming months, then look no further than Anthropolgie. They have lots of gorgeous plus-size styles that go up to size 3x (like this Ruffled Tiered Midi Dress), and during Cyber Monday you’ll get 30 percent off most items (discount is added in your shopping cart). If you want to do even more serious shopping, check out their sale section, which is an extra 50 percent off.

Torrid – 50% off literally everything

Torrid is having a huge Cyber Monday sale, where literally everything on their site, including their collabs with designers Betsey Johnson and Sylvia Mollie, is on sale for 50 percent off. You’ll also get free standard shipping with any purchase. It’s the perfect time to get a new winter coat – this 3-in-1 Puffer Parka is available in sizes 10-30, is water and wind resistant, will keep you cold in temps as low as -22 degrees, and is 50 percent off.

Fashion Nova Curve – 50-90% off everything

If you’ve got it, you should flaunt it, and Fashion Nova Curve’s trendy styles let you do just that. On Cyber Monday they’re offering 50-90 percent off everything, with cozy jackets starting at $10, and sweaters starting at $7. We’re partial to this snuggly cowl neck sweater, which is available up to a 3x.

ModCloth Plus – 50% off sitewide

If you’re a fan of quirky, vintage-inspired styles, then you’re probably familiar with ModCloth. On Cyber Monday, they’re offering 50 percent off sitewide, including items that go up to a 4x. This pretty velvet wrap dress is perfect for fancy nights out or days when you want to show up to the office in style.

Lane Bryant – Up to 50% off, $20 tees, 7 for $35 panties

Lane Bryant has a few different Cyber Monday deals to choose from. Tons of items are 50 percent off, including already-reduced clearance. They also have $20 tees (select styles) and 7 panties for $35, which is always a good time to stock up. We love the easy-going style of the No-Peek Button-Front Plaid Boyfriend Shirt, which is designed to not gap on larger busts. It comes in sizes 10/12-38/40.

ASOS Curve – Up to 50% off, extra 20% off with code CYBERSAVES

ASOS Curve offers something for everyone, from trendy, casual clothes to party dresses and office wear with a twist. They’re offering up to 50 percent off most items on their site for Cyber Monday. You can’t go wrong with this 90s-inspired oversized smock dress, available in sizes 12-26, which is perfect for layering.

