There are some household tasks that are annoying because you have to do them all the time. Folding laundry that just gets dirty a day later, doing dishes endlessy, or, our least favorite, vaccuming. Because, let’s face it – whether you have pets, kids, or simply live in your home, it seems like the floors are always getting dirty. Well, if you’ve always wanted to have something like, oh, I don’t know, a robot butler to do your cleaning for you, we’ve got good knews. The iRobot Roomba vaccuum is on sale at Amazon for Cyber Monday, and one model is even less than $200 today.

Roomba vacuums have been around for awhile, but they’ve only gotten more effective at cleaning over time. The iRobot Roomba 694, which is currently on sale on Amazon for 35 percent off, expertly cleans both carpets and hard floors. It connects to Wi-Fi and can be controlled by your phone, it’s self-charging, has “Cliff Detect” so it won’t fall down the stairs or off any ledges, has dual multi-surface brushes and an edge-sweeping brush to get every last speck of dust and dirt, and after 90 minutes of running, it will return itself to its charging dock to recharge before the next cleaning adventure.

If you hate sweeping and vacuuming, then this is the Robot vaccum for you – especially at this low price. It also makes a great gift for both the clean freaks and the “I hate cleaning with a passion” folks in your life. And while you’re shopping, don’t forget to check out these other giftable Cyber Monday deals.

