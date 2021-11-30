Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Hurry — Nordstrom Rack’s Coat Sale Features Jackets from Steve Madden, Lucky & Michael Kors Up to 70% Off

Delilah Gray
Nordstrom Image: Media Punch/IPx; Design: Ashley Britton: SheKnows.
There’s a moment in November when you know it’s coming. It’s getting darker out, the temperature is dropping, and just when you think you’ve grown accustomed to it all — you see snow. Whether you love winter or despise snow, it’s coming our way and we have to style accordingly. From turtlenecks to thermal pants, our closet needs a redo — and Nordstrom may have answered our wintery prayers.

For a limited time, Nordstrom is having a huge sale on their designer coats like Lucky, Michael Kors, and even Steve Madden. Check out some of our top picks from this can’t-miss sale!

Lucky Brand Hooded Long Puffer Jacket — $89.97, originally $198.00

Who can resist a classic puffer jacket? They’re warm, never go out of style, and this one from Lucky may be one of our new favorites. With its long silhouette, water-resistant fabric, and warm inside, it’s the perfect coat for those on the go.

Michael Kors Belted Asymmetrical Wool Blend Trench Coat — $99.97, originally $300.00

For those who prefer a sleeker, more mysterious look for the winter months, you can’t go wrong with this classic Michael Kors trench coat. Made of wool and polyester, you can be as comfy as possible and still feel chic, despite the snow hurling in your face.

