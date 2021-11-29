This TikTok Famous Hair Tool Has People Achieving Perfect Beach Waves — & It’s On Sale For Today Only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Remember when everyone wanted beach waves in 2012? Well, like many of our favorite past trends, they’re coming back with a bang, and we’re loving it. Beach waves are all the rave again, and for good reason — they’re easy to create and can up the ante for any look you had planned for the day. Unlike 2012, this time around, we have TikTok to help us find the best products to achieve our hair dreams.

As we said, beach waves are back, and we can thank TikTok for that. Tiktokers from all over the app have been raving about this one product that’s helped them achieve peak beach waves — and we found it on Amazon.

The Bed Head Wave Artist is not only TikTok-famous, but it’s one of Amazon’s bestsellers. With more than 40,000 reviews and 4.5 stars, it’s no wonder everyone is going crazy over this device. Many Amazon customers have even called it “life-changing” and “true magic.”

Its unique design was created for optimal sculpting beach waves — all the whole combating frizz and adding shine.

Along with that, it’s very accessible for any hairstyle with its temperature settings. Per the brand, they recommend using low for thinner hair, medium heat for medium hair, and high for the ones who have that thick, hard-to-style hair.

Using it is like a breeze, with only two steps involved, per the brand. You just need to start at the roots and work your way down, clamping down for a few seconds at a time.

