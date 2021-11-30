Cyber Monday Is Almost Over — Shop These Nordstrom Deals on NuFace, Leggings & Hydro Flask Before They Disappear

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It feels like Black Friday and Cyber Monday have been going on since mid-October, which is sort of true. Many retailers, including Nordstrom, Amazon and Best Buy, kicked their deals off early this year, perhaps in anticipation of shipping delays and supply chain issues. But after enjoying this long stretch of deals, Cyber Monday is coming to an end. This might be your last chance to take advantage of Nordstrom’s up to 50% off sale.

You can get everything from skincare devices to leggings at deep discounts. Whether you’re looking for an early holiday treat for yourself or trying to get your shopping for others done, this is one of the last nights to do it. So cancel your plans, grab your wallet and get browsing before these deals disappear. Nordstrom’s sale technically goes through the 30th, but some of these deals might sell out before then.

BP. High Rise Leggings — 20% Off

A pair of best-selling leggings for under $10?! We’re adding these to our carts right now. These stretch cotton leggings boast an extra-wide and comfy waistband.

BP. High Rise Leggings $9.60 Buy now Sign Up

fresh Sugar Hydrating Lip Minis Set — 30% Off

Treat yourself to this discounted holiday set of hydrating tinted lip balms. You’ll get six in this set, which range in color from sheer to coral.

fresh Sugar Hydrating Lip Minis Set $31.50 Buy now Sign Up

Hydro Flask 16-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle — 26% Off

This fan-favorite flask is a coveted gift. It promises to keep liquids either icy cold for 24 hours or hot for 6 hours. Plus, it’s made out of stainless steel. It’s rarely discounted, so take advantage of this opportunity.

Hydro Flask 16-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle $27.90 Buy now Sign Up

Blissy Dream 4-Piece Mulberry Silk Set — 33%

Go all-in on this silky set. You’ll feel like Holly Golightly with this matching pillowcase, eye mask and two different types of scrunchies.

Blissy Dream 4-Piece Mulberry Silk Set $79.90 Buy now Sign Up

All-Clad 10-Inch & 12-Inch Hard Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Fry Pan Set — 46% Off

Add some new cookware to your collection with Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday sale. They’re non-stick, dishwasher safe and only $80.

10-Inch & 12-Inch Hard Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Fry Pan Set $79.99 Buy now Sign Up

NuFace mini Facial Toning Device — $146.30, originally $209

This mini-toning device will definitely upgrade your skincare routine. It’ll give your skin a boost and tighten and plump your skin. Just use it consistently in order to see results. It’s 30% off now.

mini Facial Toning Device $146.30 Buy now Sign Up

