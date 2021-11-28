Get Ready for Cyber Monday — These Customer-Favorite Travel Mugs Are Now 30% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you’re going through the daily motions, it’s always handy to have your favorite drink to get through it all. Whether it be an herbal tea, your favorite Starbucks drink, or your daily dose of water, it’s a nice, small act of kindness for yourself. But you know what’s not nice? Spilling it literally everywhere after a miscalculation.

We’ve all been there. Everything’s going fine and then your coffee is a new stain on the floor and your shirt. But with this new sale from Amazon, that can be a thing of the past. For an early Cyber Monday deal, Amazon is putting their Contigo travel mugs and tumblers on sale. Check out some of our top picks.

Contigo Couture SNAPSEAL Insulated Travel Mug, 20 oz, White Marble — $11.20, originally $14.99

This functional thermal mug is perfect for chilling and traveling alike. With stainless steel vacuum, insulation keeps even the hottest drinks to stay hot for seven hours.

Contigo Stainless Steel Vacuum-Insulated Mug with Handle and Splash-Proof Lid, 14 oz, Sake & Blue Corn — $15.39, originally $21.99

For mug lovers, Contigo has these stainless steel mugs perfect for even the craziest lifestyle. The splash-proof, easy-to-clean mug is great for the parents on-the-go that don’t want to stress about cleaning up another mess.

Contigo Kids Water Bottle, Monsters 2-Pack — $16.79, originally $23.99

This easy-to-clean monster water bottle is great for even the most spill-prone child — it’s easy to use and has a useful straw.

