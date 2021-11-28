This Internet-Famous & Oprah-Approved Winter Coat Is Finally On Sale — & It’s The Cheapest We’ve Ever Seen It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When the first frost is seen and the first gust of icy wind is felt, we’re instantly running to the back of our closets for our winter coats. If you’re the type of person that doesn’t even like to think about winter, we totally understand. But it’s coming and we have to prepare with the right, stylish coat.

While there are so many to choose from, Amazon is making it a little easier to decide.

Amazon is discounting so many coveted items this holiday season, including some of their internet-famous jackets. This one bestseller is beloved by everyone — even A-list actresses like Lucy Hale and Emma Stone, who was recently seen sporting it on the streets of NYC, per US Magazine. But arguably, the most notable seal of approval is from Oprah herself, who put this coat on her Favorite’s List for 2019. So if you haven’t already, maybe treat yourself to the Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket.

Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket Amazon.

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket $89.59-$95.99, originally $159.99-$169.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket is designed for optimal comfort with its sleeves being made of 90% duck down and 10% duck feathers. Along with that, as if it was made with magical pixie dust, this jacket is even windproof — so no more screaming at the wind to stop being so chilly!

While the forest green jacket is the most popular, there are a plethora of colors for you to choose the best one for your wardrobe.

With nearly 20,000 reviews and at 4.5 stars, it’s no wonder that this jacket is a number-one bestseller on Amazon.

One Amazon customer praised the coat as their new favorite, saying, “I am so in love with this coat. It seems very well put together and heavy and sturdy.”

Another reviewer added that she and her husband were obsessed with the coat. “Out of probably 20 winter coats, this is now my absolute favorite!! The quality is outstanding! I have had every expensive brand name winter coat, but have never ever had one that has kept me this warm! I’m not even looking forward to the warmer months because I don’t want to put this coat away!”

