Beyonce’s Makeup Artist Revealed That Bey Wears This Liquid Lipstick & It’s Just $5 Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While we love our skincare routines, there’s no denying how fun it is to apply your daily makeup routine. And one of the most fun parts is topping off your look with the perfect lipstick. But lipstick runs out quickly, and it’s always nice to treat yourself to a new one. Next time your go-to lipstick runs out, why not treat yourself to one Beyonce “always” uses?

Back in 2019, per Well + Good, Beyonce’s makeup artist Sir John gave fans all the juicy details for Bey’s makeup routine. And the most shocking revelation was that Beyonce wears this cult-favorite drugstore liquid lipstick — the L’Oreal Rouge Signature Lightweight Matte Colored Ink.

L’Oreal Paris Makeup Rouge Signature Matte Lip Stain, I Create Amazon.

L’Oreal Rouge Signature Lightweight Matte Colored Ink. $5.22, originally $9.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

John said he almost “always” uses this lipstick for Beyonce before a big event, “When I know I’m not going to see my client again, and I know there’s going to be no touch-up and they’re going to put something on and go, this is my jam… I know when it hits the carpet, I know if she eats—I know it’s not going to dry, it’s not going to get crusty, and she’s going to feel good.”

So here’s the question we’re all wondering: what shade is majorly Bey approved? Luckily, John answered that question as well. He shared that he frequently uses the shade “I Create,” a pink-brown color. He even used it on Beyonce when she accepted the GLAAAD award back in 2019.

As a part of Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals, the liquid lipstick that’s normally $10 is now only $5.

The budge-proof, kiss-proof lip stain is perfect for any occasion — from date night to brunch with the girls. Despite the low price, many consider this liquid lippie as luxurious as it gets. One Amazon customer said that it’s “unquestionably the best lip stain ever.” Another customer chimed in, calling it “amazing” and saying, “The color stays on your lips all day.”

Before you go, check out these stocking stuffer ideas for absolutely everyone on your list:

