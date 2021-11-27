The Black Friday Sales Aren’t Over Yet — This Oprah-Approved Kitchenware Brand is 30% Off Today Only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Even though Thanksgiving is over, we still have many more family dinners on the horizon — and the holidays may be the perfect time to treat yourself to some new kitchenware. And how about kitchenware approved by Oprah Winfrey herself?

Featured on Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2021, Oprah raved about GreenPan, calling the brands’ kitchenware “durable” and “encourages health-conscious cooking.” While her favorite set isn’t a part of the Amazon Black Friday deals this weekend, GreenPan has some gorgeous, simple kitchenware sets at over 30%.

Check out some of our top picks from the limited GreenPan sale on Amazon for today only.

GreenPan Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Hudson Cookware 8-Piece Pots and Pans Set — $99.99, originally $149.99

GreenPan Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Hudson Cookware Amazon.

The Oprah-approved brand has a gorgeous, non-stick set contains a 9.5-inch frying pan, 11-inch frying pan with lid, 1.5-quart saucepan with pour spouts, 3-quart sauté pan with lid, nylon, and wood solid turner, and nylon and wood slotted spoon — literally everything you could need for a simple dinner for the family.

GreenPan Lima Healthy Ceramic Nonstick 12- Piece Cookware Pots and Pans Set — $99.99, originally $149.99

GreenPan Lima Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Amazon.

The scratch-resistant, 12 piece set is perfect for any size kitchen, big or small. This hefty set includes a 2QT saucepan with lid, 5QT casserole with lid, 8” and 9.5” frypans, 2.75QT skillet with a lid, stainless steel steamer, solid bamboo turner, slotted bamboo turner, and bamboo fork.

