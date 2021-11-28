Black Friday Isn’t Over Yet — Almost Everything is Still 50% Off at Kate Spade’s Blowout Black Friday Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one designer brand that constantly takes my breath away with their uniquely adorable designs, it’s Kate Spade. I regularly find myself fighting the urge to full-on splurge on purses and accessories galore. While Kate Spade is more on the affordable side of the designer bag spectrum, shopping for a new tote still can be pretty pricey. So you can imagine my delight when I received the news that the brand would be having a major Black Friday sale… and I’m talking up to 50% off items online.

In times like these, it’s easy to get overwhelmed with the abundance of options. After all, who really has the time to scroll through every last item included in the sale? More often than not people miss out on a good deal because of this. Well, allow me to step in as your helpful shopping assistant.

I’ve rounded up some of my favorite products on sale now that you won’t want to pass up on. One of the things I love most about Kate Spade is that it really is loved by all ages. Rest assured this makes a great gift for yourself, your teen, your in-laws, or even your co-workers. Check out some of my top picks below.

smile large pebbled leather shoulder bag — $174.00, originally $348.00

Image: Kate Spade.

Dress this purse up or down, it’s sure to complement any occasion. You can find this leather shoulder bag in two other neutral hues: black and deep umber.

All Day Large Leather Tote — $114.00, originally $228.00

Image: Kate Spade.

Whether you’re heading back into the office soon or you’ve already done so, this spacious cherry red tote bag will fit all of your things safely and give your work outfit a gorgeous pop of color.

pavé mini initial pendant necklace — $34.80, originally $58.00

pavé mini initial pendant necklace Kate Spade.

Over the last year, we’ve seen the return of Y2K trends and this one is giving us all the nostalgic feels. This signet initial necklace is perfect for the fashion-forward person in your life.

spencer leopard slim bifold wallet — $49.00, originally $98.00

spencer leopard slim bifold wallet Kate Spade.

This leopard-print wallet is a must-have that will complement both your bold sense of style and keep all your cards and cash safely stored. And at only $49, you really can’t go wrong.

Babbette 55mm Polarized Square Sunglasses — $90.00, originally $180.00

Image: Kate Spade.

Everybody needs a quality pair of black sunglasses in their closet. These stylish sleek sunglasses also come in three different combinations: pink and brown gradient, and tortoise mixed with blue.

love shack heart purse — $239.00, originally $329.00

Image: Kate Spade.

It’s giving Fran from The Nanny vibes and this chic, heart-shaped purse is honestly an accessory straight out of my dreams.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: