Ayesha Curry Swears By This Five-Star Face Cleanser For Her Hormonal Acne

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

You can have all the skincare products in the world but ultimately, if you don’t have a few essential items in your routine—your skin just won’t garner the results you yearn for. For regular makeup users and those who prefer a natural look, a quality face cleanser is key. A fresh, healthy complexion is only as good as its overall cleanliness. For those who suffer from acne problems, it’s all the more needed. In the past, Ayesha Curry has been open about dealing with hormonal acne that regularly flairs up. And Curry just revealed the face cleanser she swears by.

In a 2019 interview with Insider, Curry said the right products for her skin have been a bit of a process. “I’ve been trying to take better care of my skin lately,” Curry told the publication. “And for me, it’s been a series of trial and error.” Well, trial and error have led her to the Obagi CLENZIderm facial cleanser, which the celebrity chef now swears by.

Obagi Medical CLENZIderm M.D. Daily Care Foaming Cleanser Dermstore.

Obagi Medical CLENZIderm M.D. Daily Care Foaming Cleanser $40.50 Buy now Sign Up

The skincare item contains 2% salicylic acid, which helps prevent acne. The ingredient of menthol also soothes skin irritation. And it looks like Curry isn’t the only one who loves this product being as it currently has a full five-star rating on Dermstore — which is a rarity when it comes to beauty products.

We really can’t stress enough how important facial cleansers are. It’s the holy grail of skincare products and the number one thing we use to ensure the oil and dirt that builds upon our face throughout the day is wiped away.

When you use the code BLACK at the checkout on Dermstore, you can snag the cleanser at a reduced price.

