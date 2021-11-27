This Cult-Favorite Eyeshadow Palette Is The Cheapest We’ve Ever Seen It at Ulta Beauty — & It Won’t Last Long

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you went back in time and asked anyone in 2015 what their dream makeup product was, it’d be any Urban Decay Naked eyeshadow palette. Known for its extremely pigmented shades and range of neutral colors, each palette is carefully curated with all of the must-have basics. Honestly, you could live off only having this makeup product in your collection thanks to the various different combinations. Flash forward to the current day and the cult-favorite product has truly stood the test of time as a coveted palette.

This particular Naked palette pick features 12 stunning rose-hued neutral eyeshadow shades in matte, shimmer, and metallic finishes. With hues that range from light pink and brown to deep chocolate, it’s the perfect warm tone set for the holidays.

It really is a palette that’s minimal enough for everyday use and buildable for nights out where you’re in the mood for more of a dramatic smoky eye look. The velvety formula is easy to blend meaning it’s totally beginner-friendly. Plus, it is packaged with a full-size mirror and vegan double-ended eyeshadow brush.

With the holiday season in full swing, there are tons of reasons why you should take advantage of this deal. Perhaps you’re looking for a gift idea for your teen or you’ve had your eye on the brand’s products for a while, either way, shopping the sale now is sure to be an investment that will prove worth your buck.

“This eyeshadow palette has the perfect all-around eyeshadow colors for glam and neutral makeup. The colors are flawless and so easy to blend, and it lasts you a long time as well. Totally worth the price-point,” read one review.

