Jennifer Aniston Swears By This Rose Face Mist & It’s Less Than $10 Right Now

Jennifer Aniston landed a place on so many people’s dream board for all things outfit inspiration and chic hairstyles, and more ever since she played the iconic role of Rachel Green on Friends. Nearly 17 years later, she’s still a dream girl whose radiance we can only hope to emulate as we grow older. At 52 years old, Aniston is sure to have a few tricks up her sleeve that help keep her skin looking young and glowy. And if there were one celebrity we’d jump at the opportunity to raid her skincare cabinet, it’d be hers. The actress recently shared a pick on her Instagram stories revealing some of the products she uses, per Prevention and there’s one standout item: Heritage Store Rosewater Refreshing Facial Mist—and it’s less than $10.

Heritage Store Rosewater Refreshing Facial Mist $9.88 on Amazon.com

The Heritage Store Rosewater Refreshing Facial Mist is a daily facial mist that’s formula features only two key ingredients: Damask Rose Oil and Vor-Mag Water; making it perfect for a variety of skin types, including sensitive ones.

Both ingredients serve different purposes and create different results in your complexion. Whereas the damask rose oil soothes and softens the skin, the vor-mag water — which is really just purified water — works to charge and energize your mood. Plus, the mist is also accompanied by a dreamy floral scent deriving from the rose oil.

Let’s be real: celebrities are known for using high-end, luxury products that are way out of our budget. And with the lifestyle they live, it’s understandable that they’d want to splurge on quality items. That’s why when we spot a product used in an A-lister’s skincare routine that’s actually affordable we make sure we check it out before it sells out.

Although this mist can be used to bring new life to tired skin, it can also be used as a makeup setting spray. Online the brand also suggests misting it through your hair to improve the texture and improving the overall softness. We love a versatile product!

