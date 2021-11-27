Supermodel Elle Macpherson Uses This Makeup Tool Religiously For Firmer Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Nowadays there are so many different beauty tools and skin-care formulas available, it can be hard to keep with what’s actually worth your buck. When the infamous Gua Sha tool, derived from traditional Chinese medicine, made the rounds on TikTok, we knew we had to learn more. But of the many available online that vary in brand, stone used, and even the shape; it’s hard to not feel like you’re drowning in a pool of choices. So when supermodel Elle Macpherson revealed her go-to gua sha tool for keeping her complexion looking radiant and firm — we more than intrigued.

Macpherson’s approach to her beauty routine teethers on the line of a wellness routine, she told Vogue. “I truly believe that when you’re well within it shows on your skin,” Macpherson said. It makes sense after all. Remember the saying ‘when you look good you feel good’? Turns out it still rings true when applied the other way around.

Her mantra hasn’t always been this way though. The supermodel further explained that it’s when she turned 50 that she decided to make the change in an effort to support her evolving body.

“When I turned 50 I started to notice so many changes in my body: I was sugar-addicted, sleep-deprived, adrenally-stressed… and it showed… [so] I changed my lifestyle,” she said in the same interview with Vogue. And that’s where the gua sha comes in handy. The tool, known for increasing the body’s blood flow as well as alleviating muscle soreness, pain, and even certain illnesses are simple enough to use. and makes a world of a difference.

But the one, in particular, that she loves is the Wilding Body Gua Sha Stone.

Wilding Gua Sha Tool Courtesy of Credo Beauty.

Wildling Aura Stone $65 Buy now Sign Up

For Macpherson, she makes a real effort to keep her skin natural at all times. You won’t catch Macpherson using makeup when she can help it.

The gua sha ritual can be used anywhere in your body. From your lower legs to behind the knees to your shoulders. It’s most often seen used on your face, which is where Macpherson boosts her lymphatic drainage massages.

While the exact option Macpherson uses from Credo Beauty can be purchased above for $65. We also found an exact dupe for a fraction of the price on Amazon.

Ori MAGICI Gua Sha Facial Body Massage Tool Amazon.

Ori MAGICI Gua Sha Facial Body Massage Tool $19.98 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: