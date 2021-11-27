Say Goodbye To Pimples — One of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Favorite Lotions Is Still On Sale For Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Some things we can’t part with when it comes to our skincare routine. Whether it be that face and body oil TikTok pressured you into buying or the moisturizer you’ve religiously bought since high school, there are some things that can’t change. But then there are the 10 nearly full bottles of spot treatment that haven’t worked out.

One is too drying, one smells weird, and almost every product you’ve tried is a bust. Whenever you’re in a skincare rut, it’s normal to want to know what the stars are using for their perfect skin and this star just revealed what her holy grail spot treatment is.

Gwyneth Paltrow just dropped what spot treatment she uses and as if the stars were aligned, Ulta has it on sale for Black Friday weekend.

In an interview with Byrdie, Paltrow divulged one of her many secrets to her flawless skin: the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion. “I always just use the same pimple thing from the facialist in New York I’ve had forever—that chalky Mario Badescu… Mario Badescu is the best one.”

Formed with salicylic acid, sulfur, and zinc oxide, this Mario Badescu Drying Lotion is a fast-acting serum to get rid of those pesky pimples.

Other stars obsessed with the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion are Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum, and Kylie Jenner, to name a few. Klum even revealed it to be one of her favorites when fans caught a glimpse of her routine through Instagram, per Women’s Health.

The brand recommends a few things when handling the cult-favorite lotion. The biggest takeaway is: don’t shake the bottle. It’s designed to act like tiny face masks, so you want it as concentrated as possible. Applying it is simple: dip a cotton swab into the bottle and dab onto the blemish — then wake up to clearer skin!

