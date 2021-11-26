5 Indigenous-Owned Businesses To Support on Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking for high-quality, unique gifts this Black Friday, you’ve come to the right place. That’s because these Indigenous-owned businesses are producing some beautiful, delicious, and utterly giftable items. Using your money to buy from Native- and Indigenous-owned businesses is one of the ways you can support the people who have suffered under settler colonialism, and you can avoid supporting businesses that actually rip off Native designs and products under the guise of being “inspired” by their work. Whether you’re looking for a statement wool blanket that will keep your loved ones warm and cozy, a delectable gift for the foodies in your life, or some new lipstick for yourself, look no further than the brands on this list.

Eighth Generation

Owned by the Snoqualmie Tribe, Eighth Generation features 100% Native-designed products, specializing in gorgeous, warm wool blankets that are an authentic and ethical alternative to non-Native brands. Not only will they keep you cozy, but they come in a wide variety of patterns too, so you’ll find something for everyone on your list. We love the colors and design used in this blanket, Faith by B.Yellowtail, which is currently $44 off.

Séka Hills

Séka Hills produces a delicious array of food products, including olive oil, wine, and honey, in Capay Valley, the home of the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation. They even have an option for creating your own gift box. But make sure you include a bottle of their estate-grown Arbequina extra virgin olive oil, a fruity, peppery oil that’s versatile enough to be used as a dip for bread or in cooking.

O-Gah-Pah Coffee

O-Gah-Pah Coffee is owned and operated by the Quapaw Nation. They roast their own beans, and operate out of a warehouse near the Downstream Casino in Quapaw, Oklahoma. Try their Zha-We (Beaver) coffee from Nyeri Hill in Northern Kenya, which has notes of pomegranate, apricot, plum, cherry, and bergamot tea.

Beyond Buckskin

This online boutique founded by Jessica R. Metcalf, a member of the Turtle Mountain Chippewa, features the work of Native artists and designers. They offer everything from jewelry to fashion, blankets, and more. We love these Harvest Boulder Earrings by Santo Domingo Pueblo artist Ronald Chavez.

Cheekbone Beauty

Cheekbone Beauty, based in Canada, is an Anishinaabe-owned and founded cosmetics brand that offers a wide variety of makeups, all of which are cruelty-free. Try their signature Sustain satin lipstick, which comes in eight shades that are infused with shea butter, castor oil, and coconut oil.

