5 Black-Owned Businesses With Amazing Black Friday Deals

Black Friday is finally here, and this year, why not do a little Black-Owned Friday shopping in addition to hitting up your usual go-to stores like Amazon, Target, and Wayfair? We searched for some great Black-Owned Black Friday deals, and we found plenty. Whether you’re gift shopping for friends and loved ones or want to treat yourself to a little something nice, these brands are offering great deals on everything from candles to coffee. Don’t forget to share your favorite deals with your friends to keep the Black-Owned Black Friday love going, and don’t forget to check out more Black Friday deals here.

Elizabeth Artis Candles – Up to 18% off

Candles are one of the most giftable items we can think of, and Elizabeth Artis has tons of different scents for sale during Black Friday. Our favorite? Hip-Hop fans will love the fall scent collaboration with iconic 93.5 KDAY DJ PJ Butta. It’s called Brown Sugar, has notes of fig, caramelized sugar, and sea salt, and is 18% off today.

Elizabeth Artis Candles PJ Butta Collab $18.00

Ten Wilde Jewelry – Up to 50% off

Everyone loves getting jewelry for the holidays, especially when it’s all gold. This jewelry line from designer Tenisha Wilde has everything from waist chains to simple gold hoop earrings, and you can get 50 percent off today only when you use code BF21 at checkout.

Ten Wilde Jewelry 18k Gold Tiny Hoops $35.00

Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross – 25% off sitewide

Tracee Ellis Ross has a new hair care line, and you can get 25 percent off every item on her website. But some items, like her Pattern Curl Gel, are up to 50 percent off for a limited time.

Tracee Ellis Ross Pattern Curl Gel $12.50

Pat McGrath Labs – Up to 35% off

True make-up lovers will lose it when they get some Pat McGrath cosemetics in their stocking or under the tree. The legendary make up artist is having a Black Friday sale where you can get 25 percent off orders of $50 or more, 30 percent off orders of $150, and 35 percent off orders of $250. Get started with the Glamour-to-Go: DARK STAR + Astral Lip Kit, which includes mascara, lipstick, lip liner, and gloss.

Glamour-to-Go: DARK STAR + Astral Lip Kit $15

BLK & Bold Coffee – 30% off sitewide

BLK & Bold doesn’t just make great coffee and tea. They also use 5% of their profits to support youth programming, including job skill training and homelessness prevention. Try the Rise & GRND medium roast blend, a Fair Trade-Certified blend featuring notes of toffee, nuts, and lemon.

Rise & GRND - Medium Roast Blend $14.00

