Victoria Beckham Loves These Low-Waste Makeup Pads & They’re 30% Off Today for Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Makeup wipes are horrendous for the environment and sometimes a cleanser takes too long for when you’re sleepy before bed — and then you fall asleep with makeup on. It’s a vicious cycle with seemingly no end until, of course, Victoria Beckham told the world about the sustainable option she uses.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Byrdie, Beckham revealed how she removed her makeup and it’s a super sustainable and reusable method. To keep her skin radiant, Beckham invests in the Face Halo Reusable Makeup Remover Pads.

“It has really helped me up to my cleansing regimen, which we all know is the foundation of any good skincare routine… I love how it helps get to the core of my pores for deep makeup removal (especially after wearing a full face of makeup onset),” Beckham told Byrdie. She added, “Even more, I love how it’s an amazing, sustainable improvement to disposable cotton pads of years past.” The Beckham family loves them so much that both Victoria and David use them daily.

Face Halo | Reusable Makeup Remover Pads Amazon.

This three-pack is available on Amazon, with over 1,500 positive reviews from many customers calling it “long-lasting” and a “great substitute.”

Face Halo Reusable Makeup Remover Pads $15.40, originally $22.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

This multi-award-winning pad has won so many prestigious beauty awards like the Marie Claire Editor Pick for 2018, ITG Top 25, and much more. And with Beckham being so obsessed with it — you know it’s good. And along with the Beckham family, Big Bang Theory starlet Kaley Cuoco also swears by these.

em>Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: