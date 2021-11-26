Meghan Markle’s Go-To Skincare Brand Is Selling a Deeply Discounted Gift Set for Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the best parts of the holiday season is all of the amazing deals and gift sets that are released from your favorite brands. Whether it’s a beauty set or a skincare set, you’ll probably get an amazing deal on some of your most coveted products — not to mention just how cute the packaging tends to be. Well, Nordstrom has a gift set from one of Meghan Markle‘s go-to skincare brands, Caudalíe, on sale and it looks seriously awesome. It’s Caudalíe’s Ultimate Firming Set and it’s under $65 right now. Oh, how we love a good Black Friday deal.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Caudalíe. Image: Caudalíe.

Caudalíe Ultimate Firming Set $63.20 Buy now Sign Up

This Ultimate Firming Set is 20% off, making it only $63.20 right now. The set has a full-size Resveratrol-Lift Instant Firming Serum, claiming to lift, firm and reduce the look of wrinkles. It also contains a travel-size Resveratrol-Lift Firming Eye Gel Cream and Resveratrol-Lift Firming Cashmere Cream. Purchasing the gift set is actually cheaper than buying the individual serum on its own! Talk about a fantastic deal. If you prefer to grab all of your skincare and beauty products from Sephora, don’t worry. It’s available on their website as well. Although the set isn’t discounted there, it’s still the same price as purchasing the individual serum, making it a total steal.

If you’re looking for some products to make your skin feel taut or know friends and family who loves skincare, consider purchasing this firming set. It’s always fun to try new products and who doesn’t love skincare items that can reduce the look of wrinkles? We sure know we do.

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: