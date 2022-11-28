If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It doesn’t matter how good of a cook you are – if your pots and pans can’t handle the heat, you’ll end up with stuck-on, burnt food; gray, un-seared meats; and a whole host of other cooking maladies. Whether those cookware nightmares remind you of your own kitchen woes, or that of a friend or family member, there’s no better time to make an upgrade than now. That’s because there’s a huge HexClad Cyber Monday sale happening right now where you can get their pots and pans, a favorite of Oprah and Gordon Ramsay, for up to 40 percent off.

This savings event includes individual pots and pans and cookware sets, and they’re all super high-quality. Every HexClad cookware item is nonstick, oven safe up to 500 degrees, dishwasher safe, has stay-cool handles, can be used with metal utensils, and is induction ready. Oh, did we mention that every item comes with a lifetime warranty, too?

The hugely popular 13-Piece HexClad Hybrid Set is part of the Cyber Monday sale, and you can save $400 on the collection. The set includes three pans with matching lids, a wok, and three pots with lids. The “hybrid” in the name comes from the fact that each piece is made with the durability of stainless steel with the easy cleanup of nonstick.

Image: HexClad

13-Piece HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set $599.99 Buy now

This six-piece cookware set from HexClad is also on sale right now for a whopping 33 percent off. It includes three sizes of versatile non-stick, oven-safe skillets and their coinciding lids.

Image: HexClad

6-Piece HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set $299.99 Buy now

Or, if you’re looking to start small with your collection, individual HexClad pieces are on sale for Cyber Monday, too. The 10-inch HexClad Hybrid pan normally sells for $137, but you can snag is right now for just $109.99.

Image: HexClad

10-inch HexClad Hybrid Pan $109.99 Buy now

Select knife sets are also on sale right now, like The Essential 6-Piece Japanese Damascus Steel Knife Set. You will get a chef’s knife, serrated bread knife, santoku knife, utility knife, paring knife, and honing steel for chopping, slicing, cutting, mincing, and peeling for 40% off for Cyber Monday. Related story Shoppers Say Their Lashes ‘Have Never Been Longer’ After Using This Mascara With Over 104,000 Reviews That’s Only $10 for Cyber Monday

Image:HexClad HexClad

The Essential 6-Piece Japanese Damascus Steel Knife Set $299.99 Buy now

Whether you’re shopping for yourself, a friend, or a loved one who likes to cook, you can’t go wrong with these HexClad Cyber Monday deals. Check out all the savings here.

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: