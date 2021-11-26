Hurry! UGGs Are Over 40% Off During Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No one enjoys waking up on a freezing morning day with cold feet. It’s uncomfortable and pretty much makes us want to sit around under a blanket on the couch all day. If you’re on the go and experience harsh winters in your area, UGGs are a definite must have for preventing frozen feet. They’re cute, comfortable and oh, so warm.

Well, Nordstrom is having a huge Black Friday sale right now and UGGs are on rare sale. You can snag boots, slippers and everything in between If you’ve had your eye on a pair or are looking for thoughtful Christmas gifts, then you’ve got to check out the amazing deals on Nordstrom’s website.

These UGG Classic Short Logo Boot are the perfect neutral shade. They’re simple and go with so many outfits. If you know someone who doesn’t have a set, this would be the perfect starter pair to purchase for them. They’re currently 25% off and for a classic design we think this is a great deal.

These UGG Slingback Sandals make for amazing house shoes. We absolutely love the fun pattern on these. Imagine getting out of bed and immediately slipping these on…they’re 40% off, only $64.95, right now thanks to Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale.

These UGG Kids Slingback Sandals are so fun. They come in purple and electric blue shades. If you’ve got any kiddos who love a colorful, comfy shoe, this could be a great option to buy for Christmas. They’re ranging from 34.95 to 44.95 (around 40% offf) depending on what size you purchase. What little one wouldn’t enjoy wearing slipper-like shoes out and about?

UGGs make for amazing gifts around the holidays, and they’re great for all ages. I mean seriously, who doesn’t love a warm, fuzzy shoe? Trust us, your feet will thank you later.

