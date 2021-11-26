The Ultimate Forgetful Dad Gift Is 30% Off for Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Does your partner, your parent, or pretty much anyone in your family constantly ask where they put their things? If you’re tired of hearing this or just can’t keep track of stuff yourself, we may have just found the perfect gift to buy this holiday season. Tile offers numerous different sized tracking devices to attach to all your essential items and hook them up to an app. That way, if you lose your keys, wallet, or even your remote, you can go into the app on your phone and the device will play a sound, guiding you to finding the lost item. Also, if you’ve lost your phone but have an item with a Tile attached, just double click the Tile to have your phone ring.

Yes, it’s perfect for forgetful dads on your list but if you’ve got anyone special in your life who loses anything, this would be an incredibly useful present. Amazon has a ton of Tile products up to 30 percent off right now thanks to their Black Friday sale.

This Tile Mate 2-Pack is only $34.99 right now on Amazon. That’s 27% off the original price. This pack is great for car keys or to attach to a bag or wallet. They’re water-resistant and can locate items up to 250 feet away.

The Tile Sticker 2-Pack is great for all your smaller items like remotes, chargers or even eye glasses (on the case). It sticks to whatever you’d like to track and just like the Tile mate it locates up to 250 away and is water resistant. These are 27% off, only $39.99 right now on Amazon.

Tile Pro Essentials 4-Pack is a great gift for people who’ve got multiple items they struggle to find. It comes with two of the Tile pros, a Tile sticker and the Tile slim. The Tile slim is perfect for wallets due to the thin design. We also love the Tile pros because the batteries are replaceable, it can track up to 400 feet away and it’s the loudest Tile.

Overall, Tiles make for great gifts because they get rid of that sinking feeling when you lose something (which no one enjoys). Amazon’s Black Friday sale is a great time to grab a few as gifts or for yourself. Not having to remember where you left your keys or wallet? Yeah, we sure know we’d be thankful for that.

