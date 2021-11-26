Oprah & Meghan Markle’s Favorite Superfood Latte Is 35% Off Just for Black Friday & It’s the Lowest Price We’ve Seen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Despite their fancy houses, large fanbases, and high-profile business ventures, stars really are just like us. For example, you better believe many celebrities wake up every morning and brew their own pot of coffee. But, if you want to give your morning routine a star-studded spin, Clevr Blends is slashing the price of its Starter Kit. (That’s right Cyber Week just got a whole lot sweeter.)

With over 4,000 positive reviews, a near-perfect score, and an A-List fanbase that includes Oprah and Meghan Markle, it’s no secret that Clevr’s Starter Kit is on the verge of becoming internet-famous. It even got the Oprah stamp of approval and landed on her Favorite Things list this year. So, what makes this latte kit so special? We’re really glad you asked.

For starters, Clevr’s formula does a lot more than offer a simple caffeine boost. Each blend is infused with a series of ​​adaptogens, mushrooms, and probiotics that will help you feel your best. (Reishi to boost your mood? Ashwagandha to keep stress at bay? Lion’s Mane to improve your focus? We’ll happily take all of the above.) Clevr offers five delicious options — matcha, chai, coffee, golden, and rose cocoa —so you’re bound to find something that appeals to your taste buds.

Of course, no delicious latte would be complete without some extras. Each SuperLatte Kit comes with a SuperCreamer, which is engineered to prevent that midday caffeine crash, as well as a rechargeable frother. All you need to do is add three tablespoons of hot water to your blend, use your frother, and you’ll have a delicious, nutritious latte that’s far better than what you’d get at a café.

And, to sweeten an already enticing offer, Clevr is slashing the kit’s price from $74 all the way to $57. So, whether you want to buy yourself a fresh morning treat or wow the caffeine lover in your life, this Black Friday deal is simply too good to pass up.

