The Internet Is Packed With a Bunch of Great Tea Advent Calendars

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It doesn’t matter if you prefer green, matcha, or a classic English breakfast, it’s safe to say that very few things can rival a great cup of tea. Not only can you enjoy tea morning, noon, and night, but the tasty beverage is also known to reduce stress and improve your health. But, with so many options to choose from, finding your favorite flavor is no easy feat.

That’s what’s so great about the surge of tea advent calendars. Chances are, you’ve been adding an advent calendar (or two) to your holiday setup for years. But, while advent calendars typically feature a sweet treat or tiny trinket, the rush of tea-themed options offer an easy way for caffeine rookies and connoisseurs to find their go-to blend. All of this while counting down the days until Christmas? Well, that’s one piece of holiday decor you won’t want to pass up. To help streamline your shopping, we’ve culled the web for the best tea advent calendars on the market. All you need to do is add your favorites to your cart.

Palais des Thés 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar

Image: Palais des Thés. Image: Palais de Thes.

With 45 specialty shops around the globe, Palais des Thés has been a leading tea authority since its founding in 1987. So, if you want to go on a worldwide tour of the tea industry, this advent calendar is a no-brainer. With varieties like Grand Yunnan Imperial, Icy Mint, and Blue of London, you’ll be a well-traveled tea drinker in no time.

24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar $32 Buy now Sign Up

Women Philosophers Advent Calendar Tea Box

Image: Philosophy Christmas. Image: Philosophy Christmas.

If you ask us, a cup of tea is best served with a side of great conversation. Fortunately, you can get the best of both worlds with this intellectual offering. This advent calendar is decked out with images of influential female philosophers. So, in addition to unlocking a fresh batch of tea, you can also think about these women’s conversation-sparking principles.

Women Philosophers Advent Calendar Tea Box $35.70 Buy now Sign Up

English Tea Shop 2021 Organic White Ornaments Advent Calendar Puzzle

Image: English Tea Shop. Image: English Tea Shop.

Want to wow the tea lover in your life with a thoughtful gift? You can’t go wrong with this classic setup. Not only does this pick feature 25 loose-leaf tea pyramid bags, but it also comes with a complimentary spoon. (That way, they can hold onto this sweet present for years to come.)

English Tea Shop 2021 Organic White Ornaments Advent Calendar $39.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Vahdam Tea Christmas Advent Calendar Set of 24 Loose Leaf Teas

Image: VAHDAM Teas. Image: VAHDAM Teas.

For a tea advent calendar that appeals to all of the senses, you can’t go wrong with this one from Vahdam Tea. Best of all? This well-appointed gift box is filled to the brand with Vahdam’s signature loose leaf teas, making this calendar both stylish and soothing. The brand has a TEAch Me program, where it donates one percent of its revenue toward the education of tea growers’ children in India.

VAHDAM TEAS Christmas Advent Calendar Set of 24 Loose Leaf Teas $79.99 Buy now Sign Up

The Brew Company Tea Advent Calendar Bundle

Image: TheBrewCompany. Image: TheBrewCompany.

Why spend precious time steeping your tea bags in warm water when you can have a batch on hand? Enter the Brew Company’s advent calendar. Instead of having loose-leaf bags, this offering has bags of pre-made tea so you won’t have to wait to get your caffeine fix. Talk about a time-saver!