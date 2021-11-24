Get in the Holiday Spirit with Amazon’s Christmas Tree Sale & Save Up to $210

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s time: Mariah Carey’s holiday music is blaring through every speaker in stores, it’s getting cold outside, and we’re ready for the holidays. Well, somewhat ready. Some of your friends and family members might have already decorated their home from floor to ceiling, but the rest of us are just trying to get the turkey on the table tomorrow. We did some digging through Amazon’s Black Friday deals and found a holiday miracle — there are tons of artificial trees on sale. Usually you have to wait until after December 25 to see these kind of discounts, but Santa came early this year.

To help cut through the noise, we rounded up three tree deals that are definitely worth shopping. Whether you want a shorter tree or taller tree, modern tree or classic tree, we’ve got you covered. These Christmas trees picks could work in any home!

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Mini Christmas Tree — $100.29, originally $209.99

Image: National Tree Company. Amazon.

This mini Christmas tree stands at 4.5 feet, is pre-lit with long-lasting multi-color lights and is sturdily built. For those with a smaller home or who don’t want an enormous tree in their living room, this is the perfect option for you.

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Mini Christmas Tree $100.29 on Amazon.com

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree, White — $189.82, originally $399.99

Image: National Tree Company. Amazon.

For those who aspire to transform their home into a winter wonderland, you can’t go wrong with a stark white tree. Standing at 7 ft. tall and topped with white lights all over, this will be the perfect addition to any home.

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree, White $189.82 on Amazon.com

National Tree Company Artificial Slim Christmas Tree, Green — $123.28, originally $174.99

Image: National Tree Company. Amazon.

For those who want a classic, towering 9 ft. Christmas tree, National Tree Company has a tree that might get you feeling in the holiday spirit. The slim frame makes it ideal for any crowded home!

National Tree Company Artificial Slim Christmas Tree, Green $123.28 on Amazon.com

