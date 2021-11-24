This Customer-Favorite UGG Slipper Is Seriously Discounted on Amazon & We Don’t Expect This Sale to Last Long

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While we love our cute flats and sneakers, they don’t check all the boxes on our winter shoe dream list. Cold weather is here, and our feet are not prepared. We can break out the old hiking boots or chunky boots, but there are moments where we just need something low-maintenance to tackle the day in. Sometimes, all you want to do is just slip on some comfy, cute shoes and make your way to your car to run errands. Whether you want to keep your feet toasty at home or stay cozy throughout the day, you can’t go wrong with an UGG shoe.

We adore the typical UGG boots, but we’re talking about a sleeker UGG shoe — the customer-favorite, Koolaburra by UGG Milo Slipper in fact. This slipper is called the “epitome of lazy day leisure” and after we heard the details, we have to agree.

The Koolaburra by UGG Milo Slipper is designed for anyone wanting to keep their feet toasty on a lazy day — and it’s on sale for Black Friday on Amazon.

Koolaburra by UGG Milo Slipper — 25% Off

For optimal comfort, the slipper is made of dyed sheep fur, suede and warm, faux fur lining. It also comes in seven colors, so you’ll find the perfect addition to your outfits in no time. Along with that, Amazon customers have been obsessed with these slippers.

Some reviewers have called it the “best slipper ever,” “very cozy” and even have people calling it “perfect.” Keep in mind to buy a size larger than your typical shoe size, per the notes from customers.

