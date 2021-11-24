Bed Bath & Beyond Is Having a Huge Rug Sale During Black Friday & These Picks Will Work With Any Home Aesthetic

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you’re decorating or redecorating your home, you probably opt to purchase a rug last. You might be surprised at how expensive a rug can be though, especially if you want a large one. That’s why a rug sale is always notable in our books. A rug ties in the entire room’s aesthetic and without it, the room might just look incomplete. So if you’re itching to complete your long-awaited makeover or just want to treat yourself, Bed Bath & Beyond has you covered.

As a part of their ongoing Black Friday deals, Bed Bath & Beyond has some amazing sales on a myriad of rugs. You can save up to $100 on a rug during Black Friday. Rug deals might not be the first thing you look for during this time, but trust us, it’s worth it. For more Bed Bath & Beyond Black Fridays, check this link out.

Check out some of our top picks. These rugs can work in just about any space.

Rugs America Prescott Mediterranean 5’ x 7’ Area Rug in White — $79.99, originally $125.99

Image: Rugs America. Bed, Bath, & Beyond.

Treat yourself to this gorgeous, minimalist Mediterranean Rug that’ll up the ante for any room you put it in. Both soil and stain resistant, the luxurious rug adds a touch of elegance wherever it is.

Bee & Willow™ Home Everlane 5’3 x 7’6 Area Rug in Blue — $105, originally $210

Image: Bee & Willow. Bed, Bath, & Beyond.

This lavish, customer-favorite rug is something out of your vintage-inspired dreams. The elegant area rug is the perfect gift for your interior designer of the group looking to spice up their living room.

Destination Summer Courtyard 6’7 Square Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug in Turquoise — $127.99, originally $159.99

Image: Destination Summer. Bed, Bath, & Beyond.

Perfect for either the most crowded living room to the outdoor patio. This turquoise rug will beautify any room you choose. And if you’re worried about longevity, take those worries out of your head since it’s fade, stain, and weather resistant.

