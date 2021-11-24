Joanna Gaines Says You Need This Kitchen Tool ASAP & We Found One For Less Than $100

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines just told everyone how to treat themselves to the fullest this holiday season — all with one kitchen appliance. Back in 2018, Gaines posted to her Instagram story, per People, that “If you don’t have a bread machine, you should ask for one for Christmas. The smell of fresh bread alone is worth it. #itshouldbeacandle.” So there you have it: The queen of home and hearth has spoken — it’s time to treat yourself to a bread maker.

Whether you were a bread-making machine in the early days of quarantine or wish you were, Gaines says that a bread maker is the way to go. And we found the perfect one for the holidays.

As a part of Amazon’s early Black Friday deals, the Cuisinart Bread Maker is more than 50% off — and we don’t know how long this amazing deal will last.

Cuisinart Bread Maker — $89.95, originally $185

Image: Cuisinart. Courtesy of Amazon.

The No. 1 best-seller in bread machines on Amazon has a slew of options, so you can turn your kitchen into a bonafide bakery! There are a dozen pre-programmed menu options, three crust shades, and three sizes. Not only does it bake it, but it also mixes, kneads, rises, and keeps it as warm as can be for when you’re ready to dive in.

The compact, artisan bread maker is the perfect gift for either yourself or the bread-lover in your brunch group. And if Gaines says it’s what you need, then who are we to disagree?

