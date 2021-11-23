Aldi Is Selling the Cutest Holiday Doormats Right Now for an Unbeatable Price

When it comes to holiday decorating, the more the merrier. Lights on your roof, windows, and front door? Perfect. A Christmas tree in your living room and bedroom? It’s all good. Six wreaths on the walls? You get the idea. But, while all this holiday cheer is amazing, it can get expensive. Enter: Aldi. Yes, you read that right. Your go-to spot for fresh produce and unique grocery items is now selling the cutest holiday doormats right now — for an unbeatable price!

Instagram account @aldifavoritefinds shared a picture of these jolly 24”-by-36” doormats for just $12.99 each. They described the mats as “so much larger than I expected them to be,” which is great because a doormat should both look cute and provide protection from snow and mud entering your home.

The mats shown in the Instagram gallery include one featuring three festive gnomes with eyes covered by red-and-green hats and white beards that reach their toes. They are so, so cute! Another has three Christmas trees in red plaid, white plaid, and green plaid, with a “Merry Christmas” greeting on the bottom. One is covered in snowflakes with the words “Let it Snow,” and another features a red truck with a Christmas tree in the bed and the words “Jingle All The Way.” These are so festive and adorable, and will instantly elevate the look of your front porch!

On Aldi’s website, you can see the Merry Moments 24” x 36” Coir Mats for $12.99 as well, although stock is limited and the price may vary by location. Aldi’s website shows five choices, including one that says, “Noel” in white with pretty red-and-green cranberry plants underneath.

With so many amazing choices, it’s almost impossible to decide on just one. Maybe buy one for your front porch, one for your backyard, and the other three as gifts for friends? At this price, it just makes sense.

