This Best-Selling 2-in-1 VacMop On Amazon Has Customers Buzzing & It’s 30% Off for a Limited Time

Either you love cleaning every nook and cranny in the house or you put it off until the last possible minute. But either way, messes are inevitable. Whether your kid spilled their juice before leaving for school or you dropped that last slice of pizza on the linoleum, they’re bound to happen. The kitchen is an inevitable spill zone and you have to prepare those cleaning supplies for those marinara or juice bombs.

Beloved vacuum maker Shark just released a new vacuum-mop combo that Amazon reviewers are raving about — and now it’s 30% off on Amazon ahead of Black Friday. The Shark VACMOP Vacuum Mop Bundle is the No. 1 new release in wet-dry vacuums on Amazon — and for good reason. The mop has insanely powerful suction, is easy to maintain and comes with a cleaning solution and a dozen disposable pads to help vacuum up even the toughest of grime.

Shark VACMOP Vacuum Mop Bundle — $30 Off

With more than 17,000 reviews on Amazon, customers are obsessed with the cordless mop, saying it’s “well worth it.”

One Amazon reviewer wrote, “I recently bought the Shark Vacmop and my initial impression is very positive! I like how it scrubs the floor while also picking up small debris… I have used it for small messes and kids bringing dirt into the house on their shoes and cleaning entire floors of my house. Highly recommend trying the Vacmop, I am positive you will be impressed just like I was.

Another reviewer added, “Great suction power and pickup ability! My floors look awesome in half the time versus sweeping and mopping!”

