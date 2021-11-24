Sarah Jessica Parker Revealed Which Moisturizer She’s Used “Forever” — & It’s Cheaper Than You Think

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing we’re obsessed with, it’s skincare. From gentle exfoliants to luxurious moisturizers, we can’t get enough. With the holidays coming around the corner, it’s time to treat everyone — and yourself — to some new skincare products. And why not one that Sarah Jessica Parker has used “forever.” Sarah Jessica Parker has been the pinnacle of class for decades now, and we love seeing her thrive in recent years. Within the thriving comes the juicy details, and we don’t mean gossip — we’re talking skincare.

Parker didn’t hesitate to rave about her favorite skincare products when she was on the TODAY show back in 2018. When asked about her holy grail product, she said it’s the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Fluide Soothing Protective Moisturizer. “It’s the only moisturizer I’ve used forever,” Parker said in the interview. “It’s just La Roche-Posay Fluide. That’s it. It’s amazing. It’s very thin, so you can use it to touch yourself up. It’s great.”

Image: La Roche-Posay. Image: La Roche-Posay.

The La Roche-Posay Toleriane Sensitive Fluide, which was originally called the Toleriane Facial Fluid, is a daily face moisturizer for the most sensitive of skin. It has both hydrating and protective to the skin’s natural barrier, so no wonder it’s Parker’s holy grail product. With its minimalist ingredient list and the fact that it’s been tested on allergy-prone skin, it’s no wonder this moisturizer has customers calling it “amazing.”

The brand recommends applying a small amount to your neck and face, day and night.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Sensitive Fluide $29.99 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: