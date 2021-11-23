These Celebrity-Loved Clothing Brands Are on Sale During Nordstrom’s Black Friday Event for a Limited Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When the seasons change, so does our wardrobes. It’s getting pretty chilly outside, which means that it’s time to retire those light jackets and dresses in favor of something a little more substantial. If you’ve noticed that you need to add more cozy sweaters, jackets and leggings to your closet, you might as well do so during Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale.

Black Friday deals have already arrived at Nordstrom, and we’re so ready to treat everyone — and ourselves — to some gorgeous, designer clothes at a discount. No you don’t need to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to score some epic deals. Not only designer clothes, but celebrity- (and royal-) approved clothes at Nordstrom. Check out some of our top clothing picks from Nordstrom’s early Black Friday sale.

And if you’re on the hunt for more Nordstrom Black Friday deals, we’ve got you covered with our round-up. We scoured Nordstrom’s website to find the best deals for you.

Sweaty Betty Power Pocket Workout Leggings in Green Floral Texture Print — $60, originally $100

Image: Sweaty Betty. Nordstrom.

A-listers like Reese Witherspoon and Kate Middleton have sported Sweaty Betty before, and now you can too, at a reduced price. These ergonomic leggings are perfect for breaking a sweat and looking amazing doing it. With pockets, bum-sculpting shaping, and high-tech fabric, it’s the perfect gift for your workout buddy.

Free People Marlie Pullover — $64.80, originally $100

Image: Free People. Nordstrom.

Free People, also known as one of Kaia Gerber, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, and Hilary Duff’s go-to brands, is having a huge sale through Nordstrom — and we’re really obsessing over the Marlie Pullover. This drop-shoulder pullover is the definition of effortlessly cool.

Topshop Riley Long Coat — $69.90, originally $115

Image: Topshop. Nordstrom.

The Kate Middleton and Kim Kardashian-approved brand, Topshop, has an adorable coat on sale at Nordstrom. The long, gray coat can be worn day or night to up the ante for any outfit you have for the season.

