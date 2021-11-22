Treat Yourself With UGGs, Hunter Boots & Michael Kors Bags During Zappos’s Black Friday Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The holidays are approaching and with this magical time comes the best deals of the year. That’s right: Official Black Friday sales have begun, and everyone is hunting for the best deal — us included. There a thrill in stumbling upon something that is half-off for Black Friday. Who could resist getting designer or cult-favorite products at huge, reduced prices? A lot has been transitioning to online, because many people prefer to shop until they drop in their pajamas at home, rather than going out into the cold to a brick-and-mortar store.

This year, Zappos is upping the ante and we can hardly keep track of all the amazing Zappos Black Friday deals — like half off UGGs, Hunter Boots, and Michael Kors products, to be exact. We dug through Zappos’ sale to find deals that are worth taking advantage of.

Check out some of our favorite deals from Zappo’s Black Friday sale below.

Koolaburra by UGG Lezly in Wild Dove — $44.95, originally $59.99

The holiday season wouldn’t be complete without a comfortable pair of UGG shoes — and these UGG Lezly shoes may be your next favorite. With wool and faux-fur lining, these shoes are exactly what you need to keep yourself warm throughout the winter.

Hunter Original Short Gloss in Spearmint — $72.50, originally $145

Hunter’s best-selling, fan-favorite rain boots are a part of the huge sale — and we can’t get over this spearmint color. The original short boots are comfortable, stylish, and perfect for protecting you from the dreaded wet socks phenomenon.

Rumpl Sherpa Fleece in Buffalo Check — $41.30, originally $59

Who doesn’t love cozying up with an ultra-soft sherpa blanket? Literally, everyone loves that. But this recycled sherpa throw is a customer favorite, and this item’s new price might be the cheapest we’ll ever see this.

UGG Turn Cuff Water Resistant Sheepskin Gloves in Chestnut — $77.50, originally $155

UGG isn’t just for your feet. Time to treat yourself with luxurious UGG gloves made of water-resistant sheepskin leather — so no more frozen fingers on your way home. Say hello to winter in style with these gloves at half off.

MICHAEL Michael Kors Eva Small Top Zip Tote in Light Berry Sorbet — $79, originally $158

Treat yourself — or that special friend in your life — to a gorgeous Michael Kors bag. The pink leather bag is both ergonomic and the perfect touch to up the ante on your favorite outfit.

