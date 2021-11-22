Grab This Cult-Favorite Leave-In Conditioner for 50% Off During Ulta’s Black Friday Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Getting smooth, tangle-free hair can seem impossible at times — especially during the winter. It seems to only exist in haircare commercials. Hair can be very personal, because everyone has a different hair type and concerns, so it’s hard to find a product that pleases everyone. And that’s where Ulta comes in.

Ulta is having a huge Black Friday sale on everything from perfume sets to — you guessed it — hair care. And within the hair care sale is a huge cult- and celebrity-favorite hair product: The It’s A 10 Miracle Leave-In Product.

It has 3,491 reviews on Ulta and a 4.7-star rating. Dubbed a “real miracle” by fans from all over, the It’s A 10 Miracle Leave-In Product is a deep-conditioning product that can do more than the average leave-in. The results are supposedly instant and help with a plethora of hair wants and needs. It adds shine, eliminates frizz, smooths hair, detangles, serves as a heat protectant and protects color-treated hair, to name a few.

This cult-favorite product is also a huge favorite for The Hills starlet Whitney Port and her son Sonny.

It’s A 10 Miracle Leave-In Product — $9.49, originally $18.99

Image: It’s A 10. ULTA.

Some of the key ingredients are all-natural, sought-after components like green tea lead and aloe vera — specifically for protecting your hair day or night. The brand recommends spraying the product twice in the palm of your hand, then gently rubbing it through your hair — when it’s wet or dry — to get the desired effect.

It's A 10 Miracle Leave-In Product $9.49 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: