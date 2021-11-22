If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday is four days away, but many retailers decided to start it much earlier this year, including Sephora. The beauty retailer just launched their Black Friday sale, and there are so many great deals to peruse. Some retailers have “soft launched” Black Friday but are saving some of the bigger and more impressive discounts for the day after Thanksgiving. That’s not the case for Sephora — they’re offering up to 50 percent off on fan-favorite brands and products.

The Sephora Cyber Week sale is actually a little overwhelming, because there are so many deals to shop, so I went through all of their deals to find the best ones for you. I’ve pulled a variety of skincare and make-up deals from top brands, including Sunday Riley and Tom Ford. There are some rarely discounted items on this list, which means that you shouldn’t sleep on these deals or you might find that they’ve sold out the next time you refresh your browser.

Looking for more beauty Black Friday deals? Check out Ulta and Dermstore’s Black Friday sales.

Sunday Riley Night ZZZs Retinol Serum + Eye Duo — $85, originally $98

Treat yourself to this TikTok-viral eye cream and high-dose retinoid serum. This Sunday Riley set is valued at $150, so you’re definitely getting it for a bargain.

Tom Ford Eye Color Quad Eyeshadow Palette — $44.50, originally $89

Treat yourself to a high-end eye palette. This versatile eye palette will allow you to create multiple shimmer-y eye make-up looks. This creamy eyeshadow is long-wear and can be applied wet or dry.

bareMinerals Original Loose Powder Mineral Foundation SPF 15 — $24, originally $32

This loose powder foundation will give you both coverage and SPF protection. The fan-favorite foundation is lightweight and breathable, but you can work it up to full coverage.

Urban Decay Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette — $27, originally $54

Give the gift of one of the most popular eyeshadow palettes on the Internet. This NAKED palette, which is half-off, comes with rose-hued neutral shades, which vary from matte to sparkly. It also comes with a sturdy brush.

Dr. Jart+ Bestseller Kit — $42, originally $60

Shopping for a gift for a skincare obsessive? Treat them to this holiday kit, which includes the Cicapair Tiger Grass Enzyme Foam Cleanser, Ceramidin Cream and Dermask Water Jet Vital Hydra Solution. Plus, it contains the TikTok-famous Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment, which will hide redness.