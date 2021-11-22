Snag a Cleanser from One of These Celebrity-Approved Brands During Ulta’s Black Friday Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Cleansers are often overlooked. This crucial first step of your routine sets the tone for the rest of your skincare. If your cleanser is too harsh or not cleansing enough, you might run into some dry skin, irritation or breakouts. If your cleanser doesn’t have that wow factor and isn’t doing it for you, it’s time to find a new one. Now is the perfect time to find that cleanser that checks all of the boxes on your skincare wish-list. Luckily for you, Ulta has the answer — just in time for your 2022 resolutions and re-invention.

Ulta is having a huge sale on their cult-favorite face cleansers — that even some celebrities have raved about. From Kiehl’s to Tula, check out some of these celebrity-approved skincare products Ulta has discounted for their Black Friday sale.

‘Tis the season for amazing deals that will up the ante for our normal skincare routine, so it’s time to shop them before they sell out.

Kiehl’s Since 1851 Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash — $15, originally $34

This Emily Ratajkowski-approved face wash is a deep cleansing wash that both calms the skin and removes any dirt on your face. It features calendula, which is a highly sought-after ingredient in skincare routines for its soothing properties.

Tula Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser — $15, originally $28

The Tula Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser is made of superfoods and probiotics to both help improve your overall complexion and gently exfoliate. And beloved singer Christina Milian is partnering with them again — so you know it’s good.

It Cosmetics Confidence in a Cleanser Gentle Face Wash — $15.00, originally $29.00

The Katherine Heigl-loved brand, It Cosmetics, has a fan-favorite cleanser, and it’s the perfect gentle addition to your skincare routine. With collagen and oatmeal, this daily cleanser has people seeing softer, more hydrated skin almost immediately.

bareMinerals Pure Plush Gentle Deep Cleansing Foam — $15, originally $22

If Hailey Bieber is the ambassador, then you know it has to be a must-have. The bareMinerals deep cleanser both nourishes and hydrates the skin with its natural extracts, and we’re kind of obsessing over the results.

Urban Skin Rx Pro Strength LacticGlow Micropolish Resurface & Brighten Cleanser — $15, originally $28

The Cardi B-loved brand, Urban Skin Rx, has a luxurious brightening cleanser that might be your next go-to. It gently exfoliates the skin while leaving your skin looking HD camera-ready from all angles.

