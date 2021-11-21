Alicia Keys & Cate Blanchett Swear By This All-Natural Lip Balm That Doubles As A Calming Ointment

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

You’re either losing lip balms from the grocery store every other day or have held onto the one luxurious lip ointment since the summer — there is no in-between. But whether you’re one or the other, you got to admit, lip ointments are a wonderful, minor act of self-care to get through the day.

So why not treat yourself to a lip ointment that’s been used for literally a century by so many people as their holy grail lip ointment — including some of your favorite celebrities.

Made in Australia, the Lucas Papaw Ointment is made from pure Australian papaws, or papayas, to help aid and restore the skin. It’s been used for over a century for its healing properties. From moisturizing your lips to beat the winter to healing cuts, it can do a lot more than your average lip ointment.

The Lucas Papaw Ointment is a go-to for A-list celebrities like Cate Blanchett and Alicia Keys, who’ve raved about it in different interviews.

Back in a 2015 interview with InStyle, when asked if there were any go-to products she uses for more than one purpose, Cate Blanchett responded with the Lucas Papaw Ointment. She said, “I use it on my lips, elbows, and heels. During allergy season, it helps reduce redness around my nose and eyes.”

And in a video interview with Vogue, Alicia Keys said that the ointment is her go-to lip ointment.

But Blanchett and Keys aren’t the only ones who love it. Stars like Alexa Chung, Lucy Hale, and Vampire Diaries actress Phoebe Tonkin have expressed their love for the product.

Along with giving you supple lips, it can aid with minor burns, bites, rashes, and even sunburn. Here’s another kicker: so many celebrities swear by it.

